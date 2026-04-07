He lied about his age to fight following WWII. Now this Pueblo veteran talks about his ‘Honor Flight’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — For 96 years, Al Duran has lived a life most people would write books about, but has never talked much about.

How about the fact that he lied his way into the U.S. Marine Corps at 16? Let's start there.

Duran, a Pueblo native who grew up with seven brothers, six of whom served, built a military career spanning three wars: WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

“I was born in a barn,” Duran said with a laugh. “For real.”

His story, much like his home, is filled with history if you know where to look.

Inside, there are glimpses of a life well-lived: old photos, prayer books, keepsakes.

“This is more of my wife’s decor,” Duran said, walking through his home. “I had prayer books like this.”

Outside, even his yard tells a story.

“You can’t imagine the leaves that this place gathers,” he said, impressive landscaping for a man 96 years young.

But it’s what Duran rarely shares that may define him most.

A war he wasn’t old enough to fight

During World War II, Duran was just a teenager when his brother was killed in Germany. Determined to serve, he found a way in, even if it meant bending the truth.

“Like any 15, 16-year-old, I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

Duran used a backdated baptism certificate; his sister helped him edit, changing his birth year to appear older.

“I got in the Marine Corps by presenting my baptism certificate, which my older sister backdated,” he said. “The guy looked at me and said, ‘Your hard luck,’” he added with a laugh.

Duran joined at the tail end of World War II and went on to serve in both the Korean War and Vietnam — three wars in total. Yet, those closest to him say you wouldn’t know it.

“He’s a really humble guy,” said his son, Michael Duran. “He doesn’t talk a whole lot about what he did and how he did it.”

One more mission: Honor Flight

After decades of quiet service, Duran finally took a different kind of journey.

At 95 years old, he traveled to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — an organization dedicated to flying veterans to see the memorials built in their honor.

He made the trip alongside his son.

“The one thing that I was more impressed with was the willingness of guardians to take us older people around,” Duran said. “And the kindness that the flight people showed us.”

For a man who spent much of his life out of the spotlight, the experience left a lasting impression.

“Seeing people of all nationalities going and coming and then being able to treat some of those guys — welcome them home or help them get by on their wheelchairs,” he said. “I don’t know what else to think about the Greatest Generation, but I think that was it for me.”

A life worth remembering

Although largely independent, Duran’s family helps care for Duran at home in Pueblo.

“We help look after him, make sure he has what he needs,” his son said.

And while Duran may never seek recognition, those who know his story say it deserves to be told — a reminder of sacrifice, humility and a generation that rarely asked for thanks.

Not bad for a man born in a barn.

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