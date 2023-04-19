Healthy Colorado: Alcohol Awareness Month signs and statistics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- April marks Alcohol Awareness Month and according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS), over 60% of Americans increased their alcohol consumption during COVID which has resulted in poor drinking habits today.

The database reports women are the fastest growing group of individuals that binge drink.

For women in Colorado Springs, research from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism shows they face higher mortality risks when they drink two or more drinks a day.

In El Paso County, the NCDAS reports 15.9% of adults have admitted to binge drinking.

The Institute cites alcohol misuse as the third-leading preventable cause of death in the United States, with nearly 100,000 people dying from alcohol-related causes each year; meanwhile, the NCDAS reports more than three million people die every year as a result of alcohol abuse.

This is why April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol misuse and help those struggling with addiction find support and treatment.

Research shows even moderate alcohol consumption significantly contributes to at least seven types of cancer, yet, at least half of U.S. adults are unaware of this association. Additionally, alcohol use can lead to several other problems, including alcohol use disorder.

Although further screening is warranted, these are the typical signs of alcohol use disorder: