Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 10:38 am

Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on March 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on March 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem."

A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. The hospital says he suffered “catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor. But he was personally stifled by legal battles and drug addiction.

News

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content