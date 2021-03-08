The School Buzz: Foothills Elementary Students make “thank you” bags for UC Health workers

Education

Many of us have been showing “thanks” to our local healthcare workers over the past year. But we’re not out of the woods yet regarding the pandemic. Thankfully there are some really great local kids doing their part to show our frontline workers they care.

Isabel Sandoval is a second grader at Foothills Elementary in D-20. Her parents work at UC Health, so it was her idea to make “thank you” bags for frontline workers at the hospital. It quickly became a school-wide project.

The bags aren’t just “thank you” notes with encouraging messages. They’ll be what healthcare workers use to store their N95 masks in between Covid-19 patients.

The kids wanted their heroes to have something a little more special to put their masks in. Mission accomplished.

