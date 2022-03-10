Autopsy report finds Kara Nichols died of strangulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office used dental records to identify 19-year-old Kara Nichols' remains nearly ten years after she vanished, and ruled her cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation.

The Coroner's Office released her autopsy report Thursday morning. Based on witness statements, a medical examiner found her manner of death to be homicide.

The arrest affidavit issued for 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, reveals that a witness close to him told investigators Hollendorfer admitted to strangling Nichols.

Because her remains were found nearly a decade after she vanished, her body was so decomposed that it was difficult for the coroner's office to determine a clear cause of death scientifically.

They didn't find any signs of trauma on her body or any clear evidence that she was killed in a way other than strangulation.

"There is widespread and foundational agreement in the medical examiner professional community in the 'fundamental premise that manner of death is circumstance dependent, not autopsy dependent', and that 'the manner of death as determined by the forensic pathologist is an opinion based on the known facts concerning the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the death, in conjunction with the findings at autopsy," forensic pathologist and El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly wrote in Nichols' autopsy report.

The report also stated that Nichols had "probable heroin intoxication" at the time of her death, finding amounts of codeine and morphine in her brain, liver, and muscle tissue.

Some of Nichols' tattoos were still visible at the time of her autopsy, including "719" on her left ankle.

Nichols was found 3-4 feet below the surface of the soil "in a clandestine grave" on Hollendorfer's Black Forest property. She was wrapped in three separate layers of black plastic contractor bags, with gray duct tape sealing the bags. The product wrapper from the tape was also found in the bag with Nichols' body.

Nichols was found wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "PINK" written on the back, black jeans, a white halter top, and multicolored slipper boots.

Hollendorfer is being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond. He's facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted on his first-degree murder charge. He'll be back in court on April 6th for a status conference.

This week, the National Women's Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation (NWCAVE) established the "Kara Nichols Memorial Fund" at Columbia Bank. This account will help with travel arrangements for the Nichols family to be present at Hollendorfer's court appearances.

If you're interested in learning more about how to donate, click here.