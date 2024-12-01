Skip to Content
Crime

Police looking for suspect involved in downtown Colorado Springs stabbing

KRDO
By
Published 4:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they're looking for a suspect in an overnight stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on N Nevada around 2 a.m.

However, once the CSPD Downtown Area Response Team arrived on the scene the victim had already left to go to the hospital. Colorado Springs Police say that person is still recovering from serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

While the suspect is recovering, police are talking to witnesses, investigating the scene, and working on tracking down the suspect.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content