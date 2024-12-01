Police looking for suspect involved in downtown Colorado Springs stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they're looking for a suspect in an overnight stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on N Nevada around 2 a.m.

However, once the CSPD Downtown Area Response Team arrived on the scene the victim had already left to go to the hospital. Colorado Springs Police say that person is still recovering from serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

While the suspect is recovering, police are talking to witnesses, investigating the scene, and working on tracking down the suspect.