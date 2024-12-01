Colorado Springs K9 makes arrest in connection to domestic violence case, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local k-9 officer is taking a bite out of crime by helping to arrest a suspect wanted for violent felony charges.

Colorado Springs Police say K9 Riggs helped arrest a suspect wanted in connected to a domestic violence incident on Pikes Peak Avenue this weekend.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect jumping from a second-story window with a gun at his hip.

Officers say they told him to stop or they would send out K9 Riggs. When the suspect didn't comply officers deployed K9 Riggs to apprehend him.

The suspect was sent to the hospital for injuries from his arrest and once discharged from the hospital was booked into jail.

Colorado Springs Police say they are still investigating the incident and are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.