Skip to Content
Crime

Colorado Springs K9 makes arrest in connection to domestic violence case, police say

KRDO
By
Published 9:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local k-9 officer is taking a bite out of crime by helping to arrest a suspect wanted for violent felony charges.

Colorado Springs Police say K9 Riggs helped arrest a suspect wanted in connected to a domestic violence incident on Pikes Peak Avenue this weekend.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect jumping from a second-story window with a gun at his hip.

Officers say they told him to stop or they would send out K9 Riggs. When the suspect didn't comply officers deployed K9 Riggs to apprehend him.

The suspect was sent to the hospital for injuries from his arrest and once discharged from the hospital was booked into jail.

Colorado Springs Police say they are still investigating the incident and are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content