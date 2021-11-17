Search for woman kidnapped out of Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 41-year-old woman who was reportedly kidnapped out of Montrose.

According to CBI, Angela Oneill was last seen Wednesday at 5:50 p.m. The Montrose Police Department believes 27-year-old Tre Richardson kidnapped her.

Oneill is 41, 5'06", 130 lbs., white, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Richardson is 27, 6'04", 220 lbs., white, blonde hair, with blue eyes.

Police believe Richardson is armed and dangerous. According to CBI, they might be headed to the Mesa County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montrose Police Department at (970)-249-9110 or 9-1-1.