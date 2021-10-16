Family of murder victim holds vigil, homicide case remains unsolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On October 1st, 2010, Stephan Wilson was shot and killed inside his condo on Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs. Since then, his family says the Colorado Springs Police Department have received dozens of tips about his death, but a suspect has ever been named.

Saturday, his family held their annual vigil. For the last ten years, they have held a gathering at Memorial Park. However, this year, they walked in Downtown Colorado Springs all the way to the Colorado Springs Police Headquarters.

Back in 2010, his family never imagined his murder would turn into a cold case. "I just assumed that in the next day or two they would arrest someone and that would be it. But here we are eleven years later and there has not been any arrests, not one person of interest named," Stephan's mother, Leslie Smith, said.

His family says Stephan was a bright individual who was the life of the party. "The pain never goes away. You get to the point where you can deal with it , but it is always there, it's always there. I miss him every day," Smith said.

The family is still searching for answers 11 years later, and they are hoping that someone will come forward with key information that will aid police in finding his killer.

"We know that someone knows what happened to him. Just think about if it was you or someone that you love. Just having that common decency just to think about what it is that we are going through, Stephan's sister, Michelle Friday said.

They are holding out hope that his case will no longer be cold, and their search for answers will cease.

"What we are doing is just appealing to the public. If you know anything, you heard anything that may help the police solve this, I'm just asking you to please come forward, please come forward," Smith said.

If you have any information on Stephan Wilson's murder, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.