Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly distributing child porn

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly distributing child pornography.

CSPD executed a search warrant for in the 2000 block of Lexington Village Lane after conducting an undercover investigation. Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua Lee Montgomery and charged him with sexual exploitation of a child for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material.

Montgomery is being held at the Criminal Justice Center on a $25,000 bond, according to police.