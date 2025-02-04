The C.C. Tigers say they like to hear what opposing fans have to say about them
The Colorado College hockey team will travel this weekend to play at North Dakota. The Tigers know that the Fighting Hawks fans will be loud and proud.
The Colorado College hockey team will travel this weekend to play at North Dakota. The Tigers know that the Fighting Hawks fans will be loud and proud.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.