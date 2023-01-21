COS Metro Wrestling Championships 2023
The 22nd edition of the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships did not disappoint.
Pine Creek took home the team title in the boy's division, while Discovery Canyon claimed first-place in the girl's division.
Doherty's Katey Valdez claimed first place in the 100lb division.
Fountain- Fort Carson's Alexsys Jacquez took first in the 105lb division.
Cheyenne Mountain's Patrick Ransom won his first place match in the boy's 132lb division.
Lewis-Palmer's Isaiah Blackmon won the 138lb bracket.