The Air Force Falcons improved to 7-3 (3-3 in conference play) with a dominant 35-3 win over New Mexico.

Quarterback Haaziq Daniels rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns, while completing both of his passes for 42 yards and another score.

Brad Roberts ran for 163 yards, and passed the 3,000 career rushing yards mark.

Air Force will host Colorado State next week.