One Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers reward remains from 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Anonymous community tips to the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 42 people in 2021, but one reward remains.

The nonprofit is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a November road rage shooting that left one woman dead.

32-year-old Jessica Maez was shot and killed in her car, while her husband was injured next to her, by a person on a black and yellow bike off Galley Road near the Citadel Mall.

Despite having surveillance footage of the biker, the case remains unsolved.

"The [Colorado Springs] Police Department and the [El Paso County] Sheriff are vitally interested in that case, it was a horrible incident and should never have happened, so they're working hard on that," said Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers Chairman Don Addy. "Hopefully, information will come to us that we can pass on that will be helpful, so that's our hope for next year is to solve that crime."

Tips to Crime Stoppers are up about 10% in 2021, but the nonprofit just started a new fund that the community can donate to in an effort to increase reward amounts. The nonprofit is volunteer-run and all the funds go directly toward helping solve crimes in the Pikes Peak region.

"The idea is that if we can increase reward levels, that will stimulate more sharing of information," Addy said.

Addy wants to emphasize that the information they receive at Crime Stoppers is not traced and the identities of the tipsters are protected.

"We never know who the tipster is, we'll never know that. The rewards are paid in cash upon arrests, and the cash is claimed anonymously again, so people can be assured they will never be identified," Addy said.

If you have any information that could help solve a crime in El Paso or Teller counties, you can contact Crime Stoppers completely anonymously by clicking here.