Peyton man becomes male winner of Race Across America

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Meet Erik Newsholme. He lives in Peyton, and he’s one of the best cyclists in the world. He just biked 3000 miles in 12 days and was the male winner of the Race Across America. The course goes from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland.

“I’ve been called crazy and insane in the same ride when I talk about doing this. You just have to change your definition of crazy," Newsholme says. "I had a calling. I have the ability to sit on a bike for a very long period of time. I decided to take on the toughest bicycle race in the world.”

At 56 years young, Newsholme is the race’s oldest male winner ever, and the first American male winner since 2003. This, after not finishing in 2015 and 2016.

“There’s not a big pile of gold at the end of the rainbow, or a big media storm. For me, it’s about being one of the best cyclists in the entire world," Newsholme says.

He was on the bike for 19 hours a day, averaging about 270 miles! He even spent some time in the emergency room in Cortez, Co. His nine-person crew refused to let him quit.

“I was really struggling, and almost pulled the plug," Newsholme says. "All of them got in my face and made me believe in myself. The next stop was the finish line.”

The heat was intense, particularly in Arizona. In a viral video, Newsholme said he would never go back to Arizona. He even declined an invitation to return to the state after winning the race.

His wife, Beverly, was with him ever step of the way. Newsholme didn't sleep much. When he did, it was on a cot in the back of their mini van.

Newsholme finished the grueling race in 11 days, 20 hours, and 28 minutes. It's something he'll cherish forever.

“It’s one of the coolest things in the world. To be able to compete in it, and succeed in it, and now win it, it truly puts me on the level of true greatness.”