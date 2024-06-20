Seattle police officer fired for off-duty racist comments

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been fired for calling his Chinese American neighbor racist and sexist slurs while off duty in 2022. The Seattle Times reports Seattle police Officer Burton Hill was fired in May. The termination stemmed from an altercation with his neighbor, Zhen Jin, over the disposal of dog bones at the condominium complex where they lived in Kenmore. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability had recommended a range of disciplinary actions, from a 30-day suspension to termination of employment. Police spokesperson Eric Muñoz says Hill was fired by then-police Chief Adrian Diaz on May 2. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Hill for comment were not successful.

