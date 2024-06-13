NATO defense ministers thrash out new security aid and training support plan for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers are trying to agree on a new plan to provide long-term security assistance and military training to Ukraine. They’re meeting over two days in Brussels. The chances of agreement improved after Hungary promised not to veto the scheme as long as it’s not forced to take part. It’s NATO’s last high-level meeting before U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a summit in Washington next month. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces need longer-term predictability about the kinds of weapons, ammunition and funds they can expect to receive. Past delays, he said Thursday, are among “the reasons why the Russians are now able to push and to actually occupy more land in Ukraine.”

