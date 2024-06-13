Key Phoenix-to-Las Vegas highway reopens after wildfire claims 6 homes near historic Arizona town

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say a wildfire near a historic old Arizona mining town destroyed at least six homes, prompted overnight evacuations and closed the main highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas for nearly 23 hours. Firefighters worked Thursday to stem the flames. No injuries were reported after the blaze spread quickly late Wednesday through river bottom greenery and across U.S. 60 south of Wickenburg. At least one lane of the road reopened Thursday through the burn area of about 166 acres. An Arizona fire official says 200 firefighters are on scene. Evacuation orders were lifted with about 25 homes still threatened and investigators looking for the cause of the fire.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.