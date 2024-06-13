Iranian authorities release French national Louis Arnaud, imprisoned for over 20 months

PARIS (AP) — French national Louis Arnaud has arrived in France after being released by Iran where he was imprisoned for over 20 months for allegedly taking part in nationwide protests. Arnaud was greeted at Paris-Le-Bourget airport by his family and France’s foreign affairs minister. Arnaud had been arrested in September 2022 along with other Europeans. French media reported that Arnaud, a consultant in his 30s, was accused of having taken part in protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of security forces. Macron expressed his concern for three other French nationals who are still imprisoned in Iran.

