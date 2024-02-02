LSU football coach Brian Kelly releases bald eagle, treated by the university, back into the wild

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University head football coach Brian Kelly helped release back into the wild a bald eagle that was treated at the university. Kelly ceremoniously helped with the release Friday morning on a levee along the Mississippi River. The bird was treated for the last three months at the university’s wildlife hospital. An expert at the school says the eagle was likely hit by a car in the Baton Rouge area. Eagles are often seen in Louisiana, migrating to breed and nest. South Louisiana’s marshes provide an abundance of food and shelter for the birds. Kelly was hired by LSU in 2021.

