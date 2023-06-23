Union official says safety of railroads has been compromised by job cuts and time constraints

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A union official says freight railcar inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as before due to regulatory loopholes, time constraints and staff cuts. The official testified Friday during a federal hearing to examine the reasons behind a fiery train derailment in Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board has said an overheating wheel bearing likely caused the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment near East Palestine. Jason Cox, representing the Transportation Communications Union, testified that the railcar that caused the derailment wasn’t inspected by Norfolk Southern and that changes the railroad has made in recent years have compromised safety. Roughly half the 5,000 East Palestine residents had to evacuate their homes after the derailment.

