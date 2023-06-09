Body of Alaska fishing captain recovered 11 days after partially submerged boat found

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of the captain of a fishing charter boat that was found last month partially submerged off an island in southeast Alaska. The bodies of three of the four passengers aboard the vessel had been previously recovered.

The body of Morgan Robidou, 32, of Sitka, Alaska, was recovered Thursday, 11 days after the boat was found, Alaska State Troopers said. The agency said the body was recovered from the Low Island area but did not provide further detail.

The boat, which in addition to the captain carried two sisters and their partners, was found May 2 off Low Island, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Sitka. It was unclear what happened to the boat, which had last been seen near Sitka earlier that day. The investigation continues.

The bodies of Maury Agcaoili, 57, of Waipahu, Hawaii; his wife, Danielle Agcaoili, 53; and Danielle’s sister Brandi Tyau, 56, of Canoga Park, California, have been recovered. Tyau’s partner, Robert Solis, 61, remained missing, troopers said.

Troopers reported previously that the boat, named the Awakin, had been salvaged and returned to Sitka.