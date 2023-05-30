Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination

NEW YORK (AP) — Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. Christie has painted himself as the only potential candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading the GOP field by wide margins. The former governor and federal prosecutor was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, and has emerged as a leading Trump critic in the years since. The new group is called “Tell It Like It Is.” It will be led by longtime Christie advisers, Brian Jones, Bill Palatucci and Russ Schriefer.

