Law enforcement investigates threat on Vermont-bound plane

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate after they say a threat was made on a United Airlines flight Sunday night bound for Burlington, Vermont. Police say the threat was made on United Airlines flight 3613, which took off from Newark, New Jersey, at 3:14 p.m. MyNBC5 reported officials say that about 20 minutes before landing at Burlington International Airport, the pilot was made aware of a threat found inside of a bathroom on the plane. The pilot notified Air Traffic Control officers, prompting a massive emergency response at the airport, which was closed for several hours. Police say law enforcement found no credible threat on the aircraft. There were no injuries and no one has been arrested.

