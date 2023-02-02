Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. It was the first piece of legislation that Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993. The act guaranteed many American workers up to 12 unpaid weeks off to recover from major illness or childbirth or to take care of sick family members. On Thursday, Biden signed a memorandum that calls on heads of federal agencies to support unpaid family and medical leave for federal workers in their first year on the job. A group of Democratic lawmakers say they are reintroducing legislation to establish paid family leave.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.