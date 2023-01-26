Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington. Isaac Thomas of Genesee County appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on Thursday. The 10 federal charges Thomas faces include entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

