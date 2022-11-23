Grand jury indicts deputies in shooting death of young man

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two Colorado sheriffs deputies in the death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to online court records. The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned Wednesday. The grand jury was investigating the police shooting and killing of Glass after the young man called 911 for roadside assistance while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The case has become a flashpoint amid a national outcry for police reforms. Charges against the two deputies include second-degree murder, official misconduct, and criminally negligent homicide, according to the court records. The records did not list a lawyer for either deputy.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

