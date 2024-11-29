Shedeur Sanders breaks Colorado’s single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record Friday, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark.

The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to pass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.

It marked Sanders’ 31st touchdown pass of the season, bettering a school record he set last week against Kansas.

Detmer’s record came in 1996, when Rick Neuheisel was coaching the Buffs, who went 10-2 and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

Before the game, Sanders was named winner of the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which, according to the foundation, goes to the quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.

