John Elway: remorse over bypassing Josh Allen in draft mitigated by watching Broncos rookie Bo Nix

By ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway says any remorse over bypassing Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL draft is quickly dissipating with rookie Bo Nix’s rapid rise, suggesting the Denver Broncos have finally found their next franchise quarterback.

Elway said Nix, the sixth passer selected in April’s draft, is an ideal fit in Denver with coach Sean Payton navigating his transition to the pros and Vance Joseph’s defense serving as a pressure release valve for the former Oregon QB.

“We’ve seen the progression of Bo in continuing to get better and better each week and Sean giving him more each week and trusting him more and more to where last week we saw his best game of the year,” Elway said in a nod to Nix’s first game with 300 yards and four touchdown throws in a rout of Atlanta.

For that performance, Nix earned his second straight NFL Rookie of the Week honor along with the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Elway said, “and that’s just going to continue to get better and better.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Elway also touted former coach Mike Shanahan’s Hall of Fame credentials, spoke about the future of University of Colorado star and Heisman favorite Travis Hunter and discussed his ongoing bout with a chronic hand condition.

Elway spent the last half of his decade as the Broncos’ GM in a futile search for a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, a pursuit that continued as he transitioned into a two-year consultant role that ended after the 2022 season.

“You have all these young quarterbacks and you look at the ones that make it and the ones that don’t and it’s so important to have the right system and a coach that really knows how to tutelage quarterbacks, and Sean’s really good at that,” Elway said.

“I think the combination of Bo’s maturity, having started 61 games in college, his athletic ability and his knowledge of the game has been such a tremendous help for him,’” Elway added. “But also Vance Joseph’s done a heck of a job on the defensive side to where all that pressure’s not being put on Bo and the offense to score all the time.”

Payton and his staff have methodically expanded Nix’s repertoire and incorporated his speed into their blueprints. Elway lauded them for “what they’re doing offensively and how they’re breaking Bo into the NFL because it’s a huge jump and I think patience is something that goes a long way in the NFL when it comes down to quarterbacks.”

Elway said he hopes to sit down with Nix at some point when things slow down for the rookie. Nix, whose six wins are one more than Elway had as a rookie, said he looks forward to meeting the man who won two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame playing career and another from the front office.

“He’s a legend not only here for this organization, but for the entire NFL,” Nix said, adding, “most guys, they would love to have a chat with John Elway, just pick his brain. It’s just awesome that I’m even in that situation.”

Hall of Fame

Orange Crush linebacker Randy Gradishar joined Elway in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, something Elway called “way, way overdue.” Elway suggested it’s also long past time for the Hall to honor Shanahan, who won back-to-back Super Bowls in Denver with Elway at QB and whose footprint you see every weekend in the NFL because of his expansive coaching tree.

Sanders & Hunter

Elway called University of Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders “both great athletes.” He said he really hopes Sanders gets drafted by a team that will bring him along like the Broncos have done with Nix and he sees Hunter being able to play both ways in the pros but not full time.

Elway said he thinks Hunter will be primarily a corner in the NFL but with significant contributions on offense: “He’s great at both. He’s got great instincts, and that’s what you need at corner.”

Hand condition

It’s been five years since Elway announced he was dealing with Dupuytren’s contracture, a chronic condition that typically appears after age 40 and causes one or more fingers to permanently bend toward the palm.

Elway’s ring fingers on both hands were originally affected and he said now the middle finger on his right hand is starting to pull forward. So, he’ll get another injection of a drug called Xiaflex, which is the only FDA-approved non-surgical treatment, one that he’s endorsing in an awareness campaign for the chronic condition that affects 17 million Americans.

The condition can make it difficult to do everyday tasks such as shaking hands or picking up a coffee mug. Elway said what bothered him most was “I couldn’t pick up a football and I could not imagine not being able to put my hand around a football.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl