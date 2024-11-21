Highly touted high school QB commits to Colorado, possible indicator Sanders is staying in Boulder

By PAT GRAHAM

DENVER (AP) — Highly touted high school quarterback Julian Lewis has committed to the University of Colorado, possibly an indicator that coach Deion Sanders does indeed plan to stick around in Boulder.

The five-star recruit recently decommitted from Southern California to explore his options. He announced Colorado would be his destination Thursday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” as he donned a Buffaloes stocking cap.

Lewis figures to be the heir apparent to Shedeur Sanders, who’s expected to be a top pick in the next NFL draft. There’s an image of Sanders handing the keys over to the young QB in a video posted on Lewis’ Instagram account.

It gives Deion Sanders another elite quarterback to build around at Colorado. On Tuesday, Sanders tamped down speculation over his future.

“I’m enthusiastic about where I am,” he said. “I love it here. Truly do.”

His roster this season has several young players making significant contributions, including freshman left tackle Jordan Seaton.

“We ain’t going nowhere,” Sanders said. “We’re about to get comfortable.”

Lewis, whose nickname is “Ju Ju,” became the starting quarterback at Carrollton High School in Georgia as a freshman. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player was the 2023-24 Gatorade Georgia football player of the year.

This season, he’s thrown for 2,842 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He’s completing 77.8% of his passes.

“It’s big for me, just coming in after Shedeur, seeing what he’s done at Colorado, and what he’s turned it into,” Lewis said on McAfee’s show. “It’s definitely a blessing to get to this position, coming in after him with his dad.

“Coach Prime has always said the best man is going to play. That’s really what I wanted, was to be able to compete ... I don’t have much fun sitting on the bench, so I want to come to where I have a chance to play.”

Lewis delivered the news to Deion Sanders over a phone call. He’s set join the Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 16 CFP ) this spring.

“Julian loves to compete; he’s extremely excited for the challenge that lies ahead in college football,” said TC Lewis, Julian’s father. “What ‘Coach Prime’ and Colorado provide for him in regards to development and a path to play are exceptional.”