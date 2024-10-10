Injuries along the offensive line haven’t derailed the Broncos’ rebound from an 0-2 start

By ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Broncos haven’t been this banged up on their offensive line before during coach Sean Payton’s two seasons in Denver.

A year after their starting O-line was intact until Week 18, when right tackle Mike McGlinchey was ruled out with a rib injury, the Broncos (3-2) could be down to their third-string right tackle and their backup center Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) in a pivotal AFC West matchup.

The Broncos are preparing center Alex Forsyth and right tackle Matt Peart to start against the Chargers’ formidable defensive front. They lost right tackle Alex Palczewski and center Luke Wattenberg to sprained ankles in their 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

Palczewski had been playing well in place of McGlinchey, who is out with a knee injury and eligible to come off injured reserve next week. Peart replaced him Sunday and ended up playing nearly two-thirds of the snaps.

Wattenberg was injured on Bo Nix’s quarterback sneak for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Forsyth finished up at center.

The backups did fine and the Broncos’ mantra this week is they’ll keep calling plays as usual no matter who’s in front of Nix.

“They both played well,″ Payton said of Forsyth and Peart. “... I’m glad we have that kind of depth and experience. Certainly, Matt has more experience than Alex, but it’s kind of a little bit of the nature of our business. Guys stepped up, and right away filled in and did the job.”

Nix said Wednesday he’s confident in the offensive line’s depth.

“They practice hard no matter what lineup’s in the game,” Nix said. “They go out there and practice hard and we get all the reps we need so we can go into a game feeling comfortable. And those guys do a great job, they’re hard workers, talented players and they go out there and do what they need to do to put me in great situations, give me a clean pocket and keep me upright.

“So, we’re going to continue to stress protection and get the ball out and not take sacks because I think it has helped us the last few weeks.”

Nix has been sacked seven times in five games and he hasn’t had a turnover in his last three starts, all of them victories.

It’s also helped that running back Javonte Williams has hit his stride after a slow start. His 110 yards from scrimmage Sunday, which included five receptions for 50 yards, represented his first 100-yard day since the 2022 season opener at Seattle.

He also rumbled over the Raiders for 61 yards on 13 carries for a 4.7-yard average and flexed at the end of one of his big runs.

“I’d be seeing everything that people be saying. I’ll be hearing all that,” Williams said. “So, I mean, I had to let them know, you feel me?”

In his last two games, Williams has averaged 4.8 yards a carry after clipping in at just 2.2 yards per rush in Weeks 1-3.

Denver added some much-needed depth to its offensive line this week, bringing back 11th-year tackle Cam Fleming to their practice squad. He started 20 times over the last three seasons in Denver.

Notes: The Broncos also promoted ILB Levelle Bailey, an undrafted rookie from Fresno State who had been elevated on game day each of the last two weeks. He took RB Tyler Badie’s spot on the 53-man roster. Badie (back) is on IR and will miss at least three more games. ... The Broncos also added veteran G-C Dieter Eiselen and WRs Kaden Davis and A.T. Perry, who was waived by New Orleans, to their practice squad. ... The release of RB Salvon Ahmed and CB Quinton Newsome, suggest rookie RB Audric Estime (ankle) and CB Damarri Mathis (ankle) are nearing their returns from IR.