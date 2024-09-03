Rookie Bo Nix is next QB up for the Broncos after more than a dozen others failed post-Manning

By ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

DENVER (AP) — Quarterback-crazed Denver has squashed its share of signal callers who were unable to emerge from the long shadows cast by Pro Football Hall of Famers John Elway and Peyton Manning.

The Broncos churned through 10 quarterbacks in a dozen seasons following Elway’s retirement as a repeat champion in 1999. They wouldn’t return to the Super Bowl until Elway joined the franchise’s front office and lured Manning to Denver for the second chapter of his storied career.

Like Elway, Manning retired a champion, walking away a month after the Broncos’ triumph in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

When he takes his first snap at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, rookie Bo Nix will become the Broncos’ 14th different starting QB since Manning last put on a uniform.

That long list of barely passable passers includes running back Phillip Lindsay, who started a game at Wildcat when all four of Denver’s QBs were banned for a game after violating the NFL’s pandemic protocols in 2020.

It also includes nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, whose offseason departure after two substandard campaigns left the Broncos with a record $85 million in dead cap charges through 2025 and on the hook for all but $1.21 million of his $39 million salary with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Only two of the QBs — Trevor Siemian (13-11) and Brett Rypien (2-1) — had winning records and the group posted a middling 52-79 overall record following four seasons in which Manning went 50-15, including playoffs.

Wilson finished his final two games in Denver as a backup to Jarrett Stidham and was jettisoned in the offseason when the Broncos added Zach Wilson and selected Nix with the 12th pick in the NFL draft.

The vanquished QBs both voiced their support for Nix but had very different reactions to the rookie winning the starting job.

“I’m excited to see what he can do, and I think he’s ready for it,” Zach Wilson said.

“Obviously, I was very disappointed,” said Stidham, who has also backed up Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way.”

For now, Stidham is last on the long list of QBs who didn’t do enough to keep his starting job in Denver, which has been mired in an eight-year playoff drought.

The franchise’s two iconic QBs participated in the pro-am at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club last month and both heaped praise on Nix, suggesting the QB who started an NCAA-record 61 games might finally be the one to lead the Broncos back into the postseason.

“You knew his experience, his maturity would be an advantage for him and he’s picked up the system quickly, you can tell,” Manning said.

“Bo’s tremendously talented,” offered Elway. “He’s played a lot of college football. So, he’s ahead of the curve when it comes to that. And I think Sean Payton will be great for him. The offensive system that they’re going to run, they’ll be able to protect him, they’re pretty good on the offensive line, they’ll be able to run.”

Elway, the first overall draft pick in 1983, went 1 for 8 with four sacks and an interception before getting benched in his pro debut against Pittsburgh, and Manning, the first overall pick in 1999, set at NFL rookie record with 28 interceptions a quarter century ago.

They know Nix will have his share of tough times, too, but trust he — and the Broncos — will benefit from those growing pains in the long run.

“I know what that’s like starting as a rookie in your first NFL game but he’ll be ready and I’ll be pulling hard for him,” Manning said, adding, “I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better.”

“Bo’s a mature guy, so it will be fun to see them working,” Elway said. “I think Sean knows how to develop quarterbacks, and he’ll keep him in the right situations and not put too much on him and allow him to continue to improve week in and week out.”

Nix drove the Broncos on six scoring drives in seven preseason possessions, but now comes the hard part with opponents scheming to rattle the rookie.

“Bo’s going to see it,” Elway said. “It’s a big jump from preseason to regular season. And I’m sure he’ll handle it well. He’s going to have his ups and downs as a young guy, which I had plenty of those. But he’s got all the talent in the world and the mind strength to be able to do it.”