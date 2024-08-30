As Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter shine, Colorado remains work in progress on defense and line

By PAT GRAHAM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — This latest, transfer portal-infused version of the Colorado Buffaloes looks an awful lot like the last one.

The run game still sputtered, just like a year ago. The revamped offensive line, albeit improved, still allowed pressure and the defense still has some tightening up to do.

But their stars also still remained their stars.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter looked every bit like Heisman hopefuls and potential top picks in the NFL draft as they propelled the Buffaloes to a 31-26 win over FCS North Dakota State in the season opener.

It’s hard to get much of a read from this game on whether the Buffaloes will be a factor in the Big 12 or if this might be a repeat of Sanders’ first season, when they finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start.

“I know you guys couldn’t wait to get on me if we wouldn’t have won,” coach Deion Sanders said after the game Thursday night as he began Year 2 in Boulder. “Some of you get upset that we got a ‘W’ and are really mad we didn’t get the ‘L.’ So God bless you all. You have to wait again till next week.”

Indeed, a stern test awaits — Nebraska, in Lincoln, next Saturday. The Cornhuskers have revenge on their mind after a 36-14 loss to Colorado last season at Folsom Field.

Between now and then, the Buffaloes have time to make adjustments and develop more cohesion. They’re trying to mesh together a roster that includes 65 newcomers and 46 returning players.

“We just want to win games,” Shedeur Sanders said.

At times, Sanders looked unstoppable against the Bison. Other times, he was running away from pressure behind a offensive line that was retooled for a second straight season and features freshman left tackle Jordan Seaton. Sanders was only sacked once.

“They definitely did what they were supposed to do,” said Sanders, who threw for 445 yards and four TDs. “I feel really good coming out of the game.”

That wasn’t always the case last season, when he was sacked 52 times and missed the last game with a fracture in his back.

Deion Sanders endorsed the play of the offensive line — “I’m happy,” he said — even if the Buffaloes averaged only 2.6 yards per carry in finishing with 59 total rushing yards. Dallan Hayden, a transfer from Ohio State, carried the ball just nine times for 20 yards.

“The passing game looked pretty darn good,” said Sanders, who likes the burgeoning chemistry between his son and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. “So let’s be appreciative and thankful that we’ve got one of the premier guys in college football spinning it.

“We’re going to run the ball. We’re going to have a lot more balance. Today was just that type of day. You’ve got to take what they give you.”

Hunter rarely exited the field against the Bison. He caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, including one with a defensive back draped all over him. On defense, the lockdown cornerback had three tackles.

Everyone from NBA great LeBron James to Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was raving about Hunter’s performance. Hill wrote on the social-media platform X: “Whoever got that first pick, idc if you need a Lineman or QB Travis Hunter is one of one.”

Hunter took it all in stride.

“I just want my team to come out here and win every week,” Hunter said. “We’ve got a target on us, and we’ve got to go out and win. We must make a statement. We’ve got to let everyone know we’re here to stay.”

The defense is still learning a system instituted by new coordinator Robert Livingston. The Buffaloes were dealt a blow early in the game Thursday when starting safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig went out with an injury.

North Dakota State used a methodical approach to come away with points on four of five first-half drives and take a 20-17 lead at the break. The Buffaloes made halftime adjustments, and only allowed quarterback Cam Miller’s 20-yard TD run off a scramble with 2:19 remaining.

“We knew we were going to get it together soon,” Deion Sanders said. “The defensive coaches are doing a wonderful job.

“I’m glad we’re able to come out of there with the ‘W,’ although it wasn’t pretty.”