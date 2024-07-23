Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Hornets waive veteran guard Reggie Jackson less than a month after trade with Denver

KRDO
By
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Reggie Jackson, less than a month after acquiring him and three future second-round draft picks in a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets traded Jackson with one year left on his $10.2 million contract because they were up against the salary cap. The Hornets were able to take on Jackson’s contract because they had salary cap room.

The 34-year-old Jackson played in all 82 games last season and averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 36% from 3-point range. Jackson entered the NBA in 2011 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content