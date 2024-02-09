Avalanche take losing streak into game against the Panthers

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESSUpdated 2:10 AM MST, February 9, 2024

Colorado Avalanche (32-16-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (32-15-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break a three-game skid with a win over the Florida Panthers.

Colorado has a 12-11-4 record on the road and a 32-16-4 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 20-4-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 25 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 28 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 6.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.