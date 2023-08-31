Deion’s debut at Colorado comes at No. 17 TCU, the national runner-up in Dykes’ 1st season

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colorado (0-0) at No. 17 TCU (0-0), Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Deion Sanders coaches his first game for Colorado, which next year returns to the Big 12 after its 13th season in the Pac-12. TCU plays for the first time since its 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game last January. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 in Sonny Dykes’ first season as their coach, but lost two of their last three games, including the Big 12 championship game in overtime. While the Buffaloes were 1-11 last season, they have 87 newcomers while returning only nine scholarship players and three starters.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU’s revamped receiving corps vs. Colorado’s new secondary. The Horned Frogs lost their top three receivers from last season, including first-round NFL draft pick Quentin Johnston. Former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle and Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson are among six transfer receivers from Power Five schools. Junior safety Trevor Woods is one of the few players back for the Buffaloes from last season. Their secondary also includes two-way player Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders — the son of Deion and older brother of Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado’s roster lists seven DBs that are P5 transfers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: Hunter played as a receiver and a cornerback as a true freshman last season for Sanders at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado. Hunter finished with 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense last year, and had 18 catches for 188 yards and four TDs on offense for the Tigers.

TCU: Chandler Morris was also the starting quarterback going into last season, but got hurt in the second half of the opener against Colorado before Max Duggan took over and became the Heisman Trophy runner-up. In his first start for TCU in 2021, Morris had 531 total yards (461 passing, 70 rushing) and accounted for three touchdowns against Baylor. He got hurt the following week against Oklahoma State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colorado is opening on the road for only the fourth time in 40 seasons. ... The Frogs have has won their last nine games against Pac-12 teams since 2003. ... TCU offensive linemen Willis Patrick played last season at Jackson State for Sanders. ... TCU nose tackle Damonic Williams, who started all 15 games as a true freshman last season, will still be 18 in the season opener. His 19th birthday is Monday.

