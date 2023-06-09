Nuggets’ Christian Braun seeking NBA title a year after winning NCAA championship

DENVER (AP) — Denver rookie Christian Braun is in rarified air with the Nuggets two wins shy of winning the first NBA championship in franchise history. The rookie from Kansas won a national championship last year and if the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat he’ll become just the fifth plyer to win an NBA title the year after winning a national championship, joining Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby and Billy Thompson. Braun also won championships his sophomore, junior and senior seasons in high school. So this would be his fifth title in seven years.

