Cold Heat: Miami struggles with outside shooting, falls to Nuggets in opening game of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — The Miami Heat got the looks. They just couldn’t knock them down. It was that kind of forgettable shooting night for the Heat in a 104-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The stat lines were hard to fathom. Max Strus finished 0 for 10 and Duncan Robinson was 1 of 6. Even Caleb Martin wasn’t immune. He finished 1 of 7. This was far from a shooting clinic for the Heat. They did make a flurry of shots in the fourth quarter to show what they can do and make the numbers a little prettier than they might have been.

