Betting interest expected to be down with NBA, NHL finals lacking marquee matchups
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA Finals could’ve featured glamour teams like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The conventional thinking before the NHL playoffs stated the dominant Boston Bruins and star-studded Edmonton Oilers were on a near collision course to meet in the Stanley Cup Final. What could’ve been enormous betting interest has largely waned. The No. 8 seeded Miami Heat will face an NBA Finals newcomer in the Denver Nuggets. The Stanley Cup Final matches up the last team into the Eastern Conference playoffs in the Florida Panthers against a Vegas Golden Knights team that in six short years is making their second championship appearance.