NL West Preview: Padres eager to take title from Dodgers

The San Diego Padres sure don’t feel like little brother anymore to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres are poised to make a run at the NL West title as well as a World Series crown that has always been out of reach. The Padres are buoyed by a stunning victory against the 111-win Dodgers in the NL Division Series and owner Peter Seidler’s fearless offseason spending. The Padres will begin their most-anticipated season ever with a lineup featuring Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. On April 20, fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is eligible to return from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

