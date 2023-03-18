MacKinnon-led Avalanche top Red Wings for 5th straight win
By LARRY LAGE
AP Hockey Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and had an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away for a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was Colorado’s fifth victory in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Devon Toews, Bowen Byram, Lars Eller and Mikko Rantanen all scored for the Avs. Pius Suter scored for Detroit, and Ville Husso was pulled after giving up five goals on 21 shots.