Zenhaeusern beats Greek skier Ginnis to win World Cup slalom

CHAMONIX, France (AP) — Swiss skier Ramon Zenhaeusern beat unheralded AJ Ginnis to win the last men’s World Cup slalom before the world championships. Ginnis became the first skier from Greece on a World Cup podium. It was Zenhaeusern’s sixth career win and first since December 2020. His Swiss teammate Daniel Yule was four-hundredths further back in third. Olympic champion and first-run leader Clement Noel and Norwegian favorite Henrik Kristoffersen both straddled gates and failed to finish their second run. American skier Jett Seymour finished seventh and scored World Cup points for the first time in 27 World Cup starts.

