Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother charged in fatal crash

DENVER (AP) — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter has been charged with felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman. Porter is the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. Investigators say Corban Porter smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he was arrested following the early morning crash that killed Katharina Rothman on Jan. 22. A 47-year-old passenger in Rothman’s vehicle was seriously injured. Court records do not indicate if Porter has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

