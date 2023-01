NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver’s starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets’ previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

