New housing development hopes to provide affordable housing for school district employees

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, Widefield School District 3 (WSD3), and Careers in Construction Colorado (CICC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing development.

Dubbed "Rising Moon," the neighborhood will feature homes specifically earmarked for WSD3 teachers as part of a new Housing for Educators program.

According to our previous reporting, 41 lots are available to members across the community, but at least 14 are set aside for WSD3 employees.

As part of the program, officials say high school students in the Careers in Construction Colorado program will get hands-on training, helping build some of the homes.

"If we want a strong community, then we need to have affordable housing at all levels," said Kris Lewis, CEO of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity says each home will look different, as they are specifically tailored to the prospective homeowner's income. Lewis says one of the things that makes the homes affordable is the fact that 90 percent of the building is done by volunteer labor.

