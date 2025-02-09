Skip to Content
Local women’s aviation group, the Ninety-Nines, help scouts earn aviation badge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend local Boy and Girl Scouts from ages six to 17 earned their aviation badges with help from the Ninety-Nines and Arapahoe Flight Club.

The Ninety-Nines are an international organization of women pilots who work to promote interest in aviation.

The Ninety-Nines says scouts learned about the history of aviation, navigation, and forces of flight, plus they even got to sit inside a cockpit and learn about the primary instruments.

The President of the Pikes Peak chapter says they want to continue this event and hope that it inspires kids to get involved in different areas of aviation. She wanted to thank the Arapahoe Flight Club for donating the plane used to teach the scouts. 

