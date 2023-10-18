Pikes Peak United Way asking for help with workplace campaigns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak United Way is putting out a call for help. This week they're reminding folks about the importance of workplace campaigns.

That is when a business or company gets involved in raising funds for the United Way or provides volunteer man-hours for various projects.

The United Way, which runs a large variety of programs aimed at serving the community, says workplace campaigns are crucial to their overall success and they're a great way to build team chemistry...

