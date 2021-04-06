Colorado Springs brewery giving free beer to service workers, raising money for Boulder victims’ families

Absolutely Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Happy Tap in Colorado Springs is treating service members to a cold pint of their choosing and raising money for family members of the Boulder shooting victims.

"Your efforts and struggles through the lockdown are recognized, applauded, and appreciated. Enjoy a cold one on us," said Hermes, directing his message to the thousands of service industry workers in the Colorado Springs area.

They will also be accepting donations for the families of the Boulder shooting.

The event will go on from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. at Happy Tap located at 1757 S. 8th St. Colorado Springs, CO 80905.