Dozens of cars join surprise parade for Colorado Springs woman’s 90th birthday

Absolutely Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coronavirus didn't stop one family from celebrating a huge milestone in style.

A few dozen cars put on a surprise parade for a woman in Colorado Springs celebrating her 90th birthday.

The birthday girl, Marie, said she couldn't believe it when she saw the Holiday Village Mobile Home Park transformed into a '50s-era Main Street.

"I can't believe this turnout and all the friends. It's just great.

and t's great to be 90," Marie said.

And she said she's shooting for at least 10 more years.