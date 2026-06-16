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Memory card and storage device prices surge: What’s behind the spike?

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Published 10:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You may have noticed the price of memory cards and memory storage devices have gone up. KRDO13 is looking into why consumers are seeing such a spike in costs.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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